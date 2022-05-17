International Centre for Migration Policy Development to continue assisting return, reintegration processes in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Head of the Migration Service of Armenia Irina Davtyan received on May 17 Martijn Pluim, Director for Migration Dialogues and Cooperation at the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), and ICMPD Armenia team leader Carel Hofstra, the Migration Service of Armenia said in a news release.

The sides summed up the current phase of the bilateral cooperation and discussed the new projects. Head of the Department of Return and Reintegration at the Migration Service of Armenia Haykanush Chobanyan presented the priorities in the return field, the cooperation both with international and public sector representatives.

Summing up the European Return and Reintegration Network Project in Armenia, Martijn Pluim said that it ends in May this year, and the ICMPD will continue its activity in Armenia on this direction starting July 1 under the Return and Reintegration structure.

“The European Return and Reintegration Network Project in Armenia was very inspiring, and we will continue supporting the government of Armenia in this direction, by preserving the components of capacity development and reintegration support to returning migrants”, Martijn Pluim said, adding that the project will serve to the needs and the gaps of the sector.