Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets Georgian counterpart in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Georgia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Secretary of the National Security Council Vakhtang Gomelauri in Tbilisi, Grigoryan’s office said.

During the meeting the sides highly appreciated the centuries-old bilateral friendship and highlighted the necessity of further deepening these relations, particularly attaching importance to the expansion of sectoral cooperation between the Security Councils of the two countries.

Armen Grigoryan presented the security situation around Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia’s position to overcome these challenges. He also introduced his Georgian counterpart on the ongoing reforms plan in security sector, in the context of which the Georgian side shared its respective experience. The sides continued discussing a number of issues relating to security sector.

Vakhtang Gomelauri introduced Armen Grigoryan on the Georgian national security architecture and the mandate of the National Security Council.