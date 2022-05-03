Mirzoyan, Blinken exchange ideas on starting negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan around peace treaty

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. On May 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in the United States on a working visit, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated his counterpart on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States, and commended the existing level of political dialogue between Armenia and the United States.

It was emphasized that over the years the sides have established a solid partnership based on the common values of democracy, protection of human rights and the rule of law. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the support provided by the United States to Armenia for the strengthening of democracy, sustainable development and the fight against corruption. Antony Blinken, in his turn, highly assessed the democratic reforms implemented in Armenia, and underscored the continuous support of the American side to them.

Both sides stressed the importance of resuming joint work within the framework of the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue, the final session of which will be held on May 3 in Washington.

Prospects for the development of cooperation in areas of mutual interest were discussed. The Foreign Minister of Armenia stressed the need for deepening trade and economic ties with the United States, emphasizing that there are tangible opportunities for expanding Armenian-American cooperation in the fields of high and information technologies, energy, finance, banking, civil aviation, green economy and others.

Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the US principled position on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, emphasized the importance of the statement of the US President Joe Biden on the anniversary of the Genocide this year, which reaffirms the commitment of US to humanitarian and human rights principles.

The sides also touched upon the issues of international and regional security and stability.

The Armenian side presented the situation in the South Caucasus region and Armenia's position on the processes aimed at establishing regional peace and stability. The interlocutors exchanged ideas on starting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a comprehensive peace agreement. The Foreign Minister of Armenia stressed the importance of the US mediating efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Antony Blinken on the actions of Azerbaijan aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and subjecting Nagorno Karabakh to full ethnic cleansing.

In the context of the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh, the need for repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and other hostages, and preserving the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories fallen under control of Azerbaijan, was emphasized.

During the meeting, reference was made to the implementation of the agreements on the establishment of the Commission on Border Demarcation and Security.

Minister Mirzoyan also briefed the interlocutor on the developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, stressing the readiness of the Armenian side to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey and open the border. Secretary Blinken noted that the United States fully supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey and signifies Armenia's constructive efforts in that process.

At the end of the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Antony Blinken signed a memorandum of understanding on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation between Armenia and the United States.