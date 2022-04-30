50 Cent, Zaz and Led Zeppelin Symphonic to perform in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. World-renowned stars will perform in Armenia on the sidelines of the Haya major music festival.

French singer-songwriter Isabelle Geffroy, known professionally as Zaz, will give a concert in Yerevan’s Hrazdan Staidum on June 25, 2022.

American rapper 50 Cent will also perform in the Hrazdan Stadium on July 1.

On July 9 another concert is expected in the Hrazdan Stadium, by Led Zeppelin Symphonic. A total of 25 songs will be performed.

The festival will be implemented by the efforts of the company Sonati. Co-founder of the company Sona Hovhannisyan has recently said that there are many such festivals in the world, but in order to organize it in Armenia serious ties and reputation are needed. “We are holding talks in order to host Stevie Wonder and Sting in 2023. We want to turn Armenia into a big regional hub which will open a new page for development of tourism and will contribute to economic development”, she said.