International Jazz Day: China Moses, Andre Manoukian, Tony Karapetyan among stars of upcoming Yerevan concert

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Armenian jazz bands and musicians will be joined by jazz stars from around the world for a concert on International Jazz Day – April 30.

The Armenian Jazz Association is organizing the event jointly with Yerevan City Hall.

The open-air concert will take place at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Cascade.

The founding Chairman of the Armenian Jazz Association Kamo Movsesyan told ARMENPRESS that they tried to bring together all renowned jazz musicians. “We have guests also from Russia, France and the United States. Tony Karapetian, a fine pianist and composer known all over Europe and America is invited from Russia. On that day, renowned American singer China Moses will perform on stage. Andre Manoukian from France will also perform, he is a renowned producer, musician and pianist. Everyone will perform on one stage,” Movsesyan said.

Asked why so much significance is given to jazz while Armenia doesn’t have a day marking Armenian national music, Movsesyan said: “The fact that national music isn’t celebrated is a problem that should be solved by state policy. I think we must have a day like that. But we have very deep roots with jazz coming from the past. In 1938 we already officially had a jazz orchestra with its traditions and musicians who were known all over the world. Armenian jazz, with its Armenian folklore elements, is rather well-known today in the world. The world knows Armenian musicians and Armenian jazz.”

Movsesyan said that they were able to change the society’s attitude for jazz thanks to dedicated musicians. “We were able to save and promote the music because every year, regardless of obstacles we are moving forward. Jazz is intellectual music and we want to develop it but keep its traditions.”

Meanwhile, the famous Armenian jazzman and keyboardist Gary Kesayan will perform on the same day at 20:00 at the Gary Kesayan and Friends concert.

Interview by Liana Sargsyan