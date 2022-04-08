Russian peacekeepers deal with Parukh incident, clarifications needed – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the March 24 incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Parukh village of the Republic of Artsakh, stating that the Russian peacekeepers are examining all the circumstances of the incident.

During today’s joint press conference with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow, the Russian FM said he has discussed this issue during the meeting with Mirzoyan.

“The circumstances there are not completely clear. I do not want to go ahead now, let me not make a final judgment. We are convinced that our Armenian friends fully trust the Russian peacekeeping contingent. The calls for holding accountable, launching an internal investigation do not reflect the real attitude of the Armenian people and the leadership of Armenia and the big role that the Russian peacekeeping contingent plays for ensuring stability in the region. Yes, small incidents are taking place, and our servicemen are dealing with this particular incident. There are things there that need clarification”, he said.

In his turn Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Armenia continues to believe that the Russian peacekeeping contingent will manage to restore the status-quo in Nagorno Karabakh, and that Azerbaijan will return to its initial positions.

“As I have already said, the peacekeeping contingent has been deployed in Nagorno Karabakh for ensuring the status-quo of 2020 November 9 and protecting the security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh. We continue to believe that the status-quo will be restored, and the Russian peacekeepers will continue fulfilling their important function and mission”, the Armenian FM said.