Green iPhone on the best credit terms at green operator's stores

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The sales of Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro smartphones on the best credit terms kicked off at Ucom sales and service centers, as well as in Ucom’s online shop.

According to Apple, the iPhone 13 smartphones are made of the so called "aerospace-grade aluminum", while the iPhone 13 Pro is made of “surgical-grade stainless steel". The buyers will notice that the iPhone 13 has a polished aluminum surface, while the iPhone 13 Pro has a glossy stainless steel one. Moreover, the iPhone 13 Pro supports ProRes recording in 4K quality at 30 frames per second (fps). This feature will especially appeal to professional videographers. As Apple assures, the iPhone 13 models were made using materials that will minimize the negative impact on the environment.

“We keep on replenishing our assortment with the latest gadgets and smartphones known around the world today. Let me remind that in case of purchasing any smartphone until April 7, the buyers will benefit from the Level Up 1700 prepaid tariff plan inclusions for free during the period of one month”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

With Level Up 1700 prepaid tariff plan the subscribers will get 200 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA, and Canada, 6 GB of mobile internet, and the opportunity to use over 18 popular applications free of charge, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Skype, Zoom, Duolingo, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

The best credit terms apply to iPhone smartphones: 0% of prepayment, 0% of the service fee and 0% of the annual interest rate during the first 12 months.