CSTO meeting to take place during 3rd ArmHighTech International Exhibition of Defense Technologies in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The 3rd ArmHighTech International Exhibition of Defense Technologies will take place March 31 – April 2 at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

Leading defense companies and manufacturers of special technical equipment and security systems from CSTO member-states and other countries will participate in the event.

The session of the CSTO executive body will take place within the framework of the event.

The exhibition is organized by the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, and co-organized by the Defense Ministry and the Yerevan Factory of Mathematical Machines and the Bison Union of Exhibition Companies.