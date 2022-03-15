Reports on fighters from Artsakh transferring to Ukraine is fake news – presidency

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Artsakh are reiterating that the reports alleging that fighters from the Republic of Artsakh are being taken to Ukraine to participate in the military operations are false.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan told ARMENPRESS that the reports are fake news.

“The circulation of such fake news will definitely not help to de-escalate the situation,” Avanesyan said. “I clarify once again, only a limited amount of humanitarian aid at the size of our ability was sent from the Republic of Artsakh to Ukraine through the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Artsakh,” Avanesyan added.

Earlier the Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement also denying the Ukrainian military’s General Staff statement that fighters from Artsakh are being taken to Ukraine.