A shell fired by Azerbaijan explodes in the yard of a building in Artsakh’s Parukh community

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. In Parukh community of Artsakh's Askeran region, a shell fired by Azerbaijan from a 60 mm mortar exploded in the yard of a community building, causing property damage, ARMENPRESS reports, the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office informed. Adding that the law enforcment bodies continue gathering facts and proves of Azerbaijan’s criminal acts.

"As it has already been reported, in recent days in different parts of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber firearms at the communities of Khramort, Parukh and Khnapat in the Askeran region of Artsakh. The law enforcement bodies of the Artsakh Republic continue the process of documenting the criminal acts against the Armenians of Artsakh. During the fact finding works, another case was registered in Parukh community of Askeran region, a shell fired from a 60 mm mortar exploded in the yard of a building belonging to the community, causing property damage," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.