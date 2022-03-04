Armenian parliament to convene extraordinary sitting

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the President of the National Assembly of Armenia, pursuant to Article 100 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and Article 41 of the constitutional law the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, at the initiative of the Government an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly will be convened on March 9, at 11:00.

The agenda includes two legislative initiatives: amending the Law on Reducing and Preventing Health Harm from the Use of Tobacco Products and Their Substitutes, and ratification of the Leter of Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the International Monetary Fund, signed on January 11 and January 18, 2022 "On the use of the funds of the Reserve Program".