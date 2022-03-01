Acting Speaker of Parliament receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan received the Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Germany Stéphane Dion, the Parliament’s press service said.

The Chair of the Parliament’s Standing Committee on European Integration Arman Yeghoyan also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, Hakob Arshakyan has underlined that this year is significant for Armenia and Canada: the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries turns. In the Armenian-Canadian bilateral relations, the Acting Speaker stressed the role of the inter-parliamentary cooperation, particularly the Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Hakob Arshakyan has opined that the close and effective cooperation with the European Union is of special importance for Armenia and has added that the opportunities of the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement shall be fully used. “That is a firm basis in terms of the development of mutually beneficial relations with the EU and the EU member states,” Hakob Arshakyan documented.

Hakob Arshakyan highly evaluated the fact that from the first days of the 2020 Artsakh second war Canada had actively tried to make efforts for ceasefire. In this aspect he valued the decision of the Government of Canada for stopping the supply of the Canadian armament to Turkey.

Touching upon the post-war still non-overcome problems, Hakob Arshakyan highlighted the realization of all provisions of the trilateral statement, considering of priority the issue of the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and the civilians being held in Azerbaijan. The Acting Speaker has reminded that the return of the abovementioned persons is postponed with fake criminal cases in Azerbaijan.

“We hope that the international counterparts will decently respond to the fact and we will be able to advance in the region with the committed peace agenda,” Hakob Arshakyan stressed.

In this context the importance of the demarcation and delimitation process and the complete withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the Armenian sovereign territory was touched upon. With regards to the establishment of peace in the region it has been underscored that the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey actively negotiate in registering progress in the Armenian-Turkish relations.

During the meeting the sides referred to the efficiency and continuity of the development program of the Staff being implemented with the cooperation between the National Assembly Staff and the Parliamentary Centre of Canada.

With respect to the development of parliamentary diplomacy Hakob Arshakyan and Arman Yeghoyan emphasized the implementation of such strategic programs. The efficiency of the implementation of the exchange programs was underlined.

Stéphane Dion in his turn highlighted the continuous development of the Armenian-Canadian relations and the deepening of the relationship. In this context he especially stressed the role of the Friendship Groups.