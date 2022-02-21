The sitting of the Bureau of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The sitting of the Bureau of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly took place in Yerevan on February 21. The heads of the delegations of the parliaments of Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine from the Eastern Partnership countries, as well as the political groups of the European Parliament took part.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, during the sitting, the deputies of the Eastern Partnership countries presented information on the current political processes in their countries. Issues related to the security and political situation in the European Union and the Eastern Partnership area were also discussed.

The sittings of the Euronest PA Committees on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy, Economic Integration, Legal Approximation and Convergence with EU Policies, Energy Security, Social Affairs, Employment, Education, Culture and Civil Society will be held on February 22 at aren Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.