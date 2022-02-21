Artsakh State Minister hopes it would be possible to find peaceful solution in Donbass

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh follows the developments in Donbass with a concern, State Minister Artak Beglaryan said on social media.

“We are deeply saddened and follow the developments in Donbass with a concern. Evacuation of peaceful population and information on the casualties, and other developments remind about the latest humanitarian tragedy in Nagorno Karabakh caused by Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression. As a person who has personally seen and faced many sufferings in the two wars with Azerbaijan, I would not like to see sufferings in such a scale anywhere in the world, including Donbass. It’s unfortunate that the geopolitical disagreements and ambitions lead to continuous human sufferings”, he said.

The State Minister of Artsakh expressed hope that common sense and humanity will win in such situation and it would be possible to find a peaceful solution in Donbass, as well as in the Russia-West relations, taking into account the vital interests of all sides.