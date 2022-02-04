Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Composer, musician, People’s Artist of Armenia, Artur Grigoryan has passed away at the age of 63 following a long illness, Director of the Armenian State Song Theater Armen Sargsyan told Armenpress.
The composer died at a hospital on February 4.
