Azerbaijani schoolbooks promote hate towards Armenians, warns Ombudsman

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan presented an evidence-based emergency report on the new developments and dangers of the Azerbaijani state-sanctioned Armenophobic policy in the post-war period.

“The Azerbaijani authorities are advocating hate towards Armenia and Armenians,” warned Tatoyan.

He said that this Azerbaijani state-sanctioned policy of hate is based on two fundamental pillars: studies show that religious-fuelled hate is now added to the ethic-based hatred.

“Azerbaijani schoolbooks advocate hate and animosity against Armenians. They display their superiority against Armenian people. Their authorities even change the affiliation of churches, falsely claiming that they are Albanian,” Tatoyan said.

The Ombudsman also presented the dangers of this policy in other countries, and between the two peoples in other countries around the world. He warned that this Azeri strategy is dangerous for other countries as well.

“During the war, Azerbaijani and Turkish groups were attacking Armenians in the United States, in France and elsewhere around the world, several buildings were vandalized and there is undeniable evidence proving this,” he said.

“After the 44-day war the poet Vahid Aziz, who holds the title of People’s Poet of Azerbaijan, said that ‘Armenians can’t create anything other than chaos, they are immoral nation’. This is concrete evidence that Azerbaijan finds these kinds of statements commendable,” Tatoyan said, presenting the Azerbaijani authorities’ conduct promoting hate, which are virtually identically being displayed by cultural, sports and other public figures in the society.

Speaking on the peace-loving statements from the Azeri side, Tatoyan warned that these statements are just a cover for the outside world.