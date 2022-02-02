The first flight of Flyone Armenia to Istanbul kicks off

YEREVAN, 2 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The first flight of Flyone Armenia airlines to Istanbul took place on February 2 from Zvartnots airport. ARMENPRESS reports, in the initial period two weekly Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights are planned, on Monday and Friday. Later, the air company plans to implement three weekly flights: on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Aram Ananyan Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Flyone Armenia reports, that the epidemiological measures are at the centre of their attention, it will be mandatory to wear masks on the aircraft. The airplanes are provided with HEPA air filters which destroy 99,97 percent of viruses and bacteria.

FlyOne Armenia had applied to both the Armenian and Turkish aviation authorities for Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights. The aviation authorities of Armenia and Turkey have approved the company's request. Turkish Pegasus Airlines has also received permission to operate two flights a week in the same direction.