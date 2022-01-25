Ameriabank: the largest taxpayer among Armenian banks according to results of year 2021

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. According to the data of January-December, 2021, Ameriabank is the largest taxpayer among Armenian banks. It paid taxes to the state budget for the total amount of AMD 8.9 bln (as of December 31, 2021). As compared to the previous year, this indicator has grown by 53.3%. While Ameriabank ranked 23rd on the list of 1000 largest taxpayers in 2020 published by the Tax Service of the RA, it made a significant progress of 6 points in 2021 and currently ranks 17th.

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia with clearly formulated digital agenda. Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the largest bank in Armenia according to the latest data, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion.