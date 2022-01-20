More than twice the size of country’s budget revenue: Armenians gambled 3,2 TRILLION drams last year, alarms lawmaker

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. 3,2 trillion drams in gambling bets were made from January to November of 2021 in Armenia, ruling Civil Contract Party Member of Parliament Babken Tunyan said in parliament.

“In order for you to understand this number, Armenia’s state budget’s revenues were 1,6 trillion dram last year, this means that figure is twice as much as the budget’s revenues,” Tunyan said.

He said that the difference between the bets and wins is nearly 70 billion drams, meaning people lost 70 billion drams.

“Even in this situation there are companies who’ve showed that they are working with damages, this is a very strange statistics. There is a company which accepted one billion dollars in bets last year but nonetheless worked with damages, because it carried out 100 million dollars expenses,” the lawmaker said during discussions of a law regulating gambling advertisements.