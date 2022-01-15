Armenia’s principle of normalizing relations without preconditions is acceptable for Turkey

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, respectively, the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Mr. Ruben Rubinyan and Ambassador Serdar Kılıç met on 14 January 2022, in Moscow.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said that during their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Special Representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.

“Parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued an identical statement, saying: “During their first meeting, conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Special Representatives exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Türkiye and Armenia. Parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization.”

More importantly, both statements clearly state that the principle of continuing dialogue without preconditions is the basis for the full normalization process between the two countries.

Normalizing relations with Turkey without preconditions has always been the key principle of Armenia.

Armenia’s expectations in the last 30 years haven’t changed: establishment of diplomatic relations without preconditions and opening of the Armenian-Turkish border. In this context it is important that Ankara is also expressing a similar approach, and the approach of continuing negotiations without preconditions was enshrined in the statements of the foreign ministries of both countries.

Essentially, this shows that there is mutual-understanding over continuing the talks without preconditions, and this itself is a positive start for having constructive discussions in the future.