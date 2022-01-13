All the necessary steps are being taken to return the shepherd who appeared on the Azerbaijani side – MoD
YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The resident of Tegh community of Syunik region took the s flock to a pasture and appeared on the Azerbaijani side, ARMENPRESS reports the information about this was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia in a conversation with 1lurer.am.
The Defense Ministry assured that all necessary steps are being taken to return the shepherd.
