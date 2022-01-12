Former Police Chief Lt. General Vladimir Gasparyan charged in 2,1 billion-dram money laundering case

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Former national police chief Lt. General Vladimir Gasparyan faces multiple criminal charges in a corruption case. The Anti-Corruption Committee released the indictment on January 12.

Gasparyan is accused in laundering more than 2 billion drams over the course of 18 years.

From 1997 to 2010, Gasparyan was the Chief of Military Police. He then served as Deputy Minister of Defense for a year. From 2011 to 2018 he was Chief of Police.

According to the indictment, Lt. General Gasparyan awarded no-show jobs to his wife and daughter at the Military Police and Police in between 2000-2018, with damages totaling more than 45,000,000 drams.

Lt. General Gasparyan is accused in abuse of power, falsifications and other corruption-related crimes, which led him to illicitly obtaining “expensive homes and cars” the value of which significantly exceed his family’s legal income. He then laundered the assets through accomplices. The investigation revealed that Gasparyan laundered a total of 2,116,040,804 drams of assets.

The indictment was sent to the Supervising Prosecutor for approval and forwarding to court.