Nikol Pashinyan awards 10 best athletes of 2021

YEREVAN, 30 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awarded 10 best athletes of 2021 at the residence of the President of Armenia.



“You know that particularly in 2021 all of us, our society had twice greater need for victories. In the social-psychological situation which emerged in Armenia after 44-day war, the sport performances receive greater importance. Our strategic perception is that sport is the important driving force of the development of the country. The success achieved in sports brings to economic success, increase the awareness of the country, the economic attractiveness of the country increases. The sport success expands the diplomatic opportunities of the country, because they increase the country's international reputation”, ARMENPRESS reports said the Prime Minister of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that success reported in sport drives more and more people into sport.



“Our success in professional sport are important for our state, national pride, to restore and increase our confidence in our strength”, the Prime Minister said.



Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture, Sport Karen Giloyan said in his speech that in the passing year the athletes won a total of 199 medals. “When top ten was being chosen, sport journalists and athletes of the national teams faced big problems. This year two Europe’s champions didn’t have place in the top ten. Such a successful year was 2021” said Giloyan.



As a result of voting of sport journalists and chief coaches, the names of the 10 best athletes of Armenia in 2021 have become known. As a result of voting the following top-10 list was formed according to alphabetical order: Artur Aleksanyan, Malkhas Amoyan, Hovhannes Bachkov, Artur Davtyan, Varazdat Lalayan, Elina Danielian, Arsen Harutyunyan, Simon Martirosyan, Gor Minasyan, Davit Chaloyan.



The athletes received the certificate of 5 million drams bonus in person from the Prime Minister of Armenia. Elina Danielian, winner of the European Individual Chess Championship was not present at the award ceremony, who participates these days in World Rapid Chess Championship in Warsaw.