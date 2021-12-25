Hrachya Sargsyan sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Hrachya Sargsyan was sworn in as the 56th Mayor of Yerevan in the morning of December 25.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan and other government officials attended the inauguration ceremony at City Hall.

Taking the oath of office, Sargsyan swore to “……..serve for the prosperity of Yerevan and the welfare of its residents.”

He was then presented with the mayoral chain of office.

Mayor Sargsyan vowed to employ effective management, innovative approaches and everyday dedicated work in governing the city and developing its infrastructures.

The inauguration comes days after Mayor Hayk Marutyan was ousted by the City Council’s ruling bloc with a no-confidence vote.