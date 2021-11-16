Azerbaijan spreads disinformation attempting to blame Armenia for provocation, warns Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are employing a large-scale disinformation campaign alongside their attack on Armenia, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“Particularly, today at midday, before launching the attack the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense issued a statement falsely claiming that Armenian military units opened fire simultaneously in several directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on November 15 and 16. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is further claiming that the Armenian military units are carrying out operations in the direction of Tavush. The mentioned reports are false,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense said that the goal of the Azeri disinformation campaign is to blame the Armenian side for their large-scale provocation. Nevertheless, it is more than obvious that Azerbaijan itself launched the attack, deploying artillery and other equipment in attacking Armenian positions.

