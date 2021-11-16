Russian, Iranian Presidents discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed the situation around Nagorno Karabakh during a telephone conversation today, the Kremlin reports.

“Vladimir Putin informed about the measures taken by the Russian side aimed at the observation of the ceasefire regime, the unblocking of transportation ties and the establishment of peaceful life in the region”, the statement says.

The Russian and Iranian Presidents also discussed issues relating to the bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of large-scale joint investment projects and the fight against COVID-19.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan