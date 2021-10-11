Voter turnout in Artsakh’s local elections 59.2%
09:54, 11 October, 2021
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 59.2% of eligible voters in Artsakh have participated in the local self-government elections on October 10, the data provided by the territorial election commission of Askeran, Martakert and Martuni shows.
“The voting ended at 20:00, and all polling stations were closed. 440 voters or 59.2% of the voters participated in the elections”, the Central Electoral Commission said in a statement.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
