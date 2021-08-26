Access to food, medical services restricted as a result of Azerbaijani forces blocking the road - Ombudsman

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Serious restrictions on access to food and medical services have ensued for the population of villages as a result of blocking the road by Azerbaijani servicemen in Syunik, ARMENPRESS reports, reads the statement issued by the office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.

‘’Particularly, the connection of the Goris community Shurnukh, Vorotan, Bardzravan villages and the Kapan community Nor Arachadzor village of the Syunik province of Armenia has been significantly restricted with other communities of Armenia as a result of the illegal blockage of two sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate road of by Azerbaijani armed servicemen.

The free movement of the civilian population (including children, women, elderly) of the villages has been seriously restricted by the blatant criminal actions of the Azerbaijani armed servicemen.

Serious restrictions have been ensued on the access to food, basic necessities, and on the access to medical services in the villages, placing people at real danger for a humanitarian crisis.

The Border Guards of the NSS of Armenia have irreplaceable role in ensuring the security of the civilian population in the villages and in providing assistance to them.

All these facts were confirmed by the alarm-calls, as well as studies carried out by the Central division of Yerevan and by the Syunik province regional division of the Human Rights Defender’s Office.

Therefore, the Azerbaijani servicemen must immediately open the road and stop the mass violations of the civilian population’s rights by their criminal actions'', reads the statement.