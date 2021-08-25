Special Investigations Service to probe parliament brawl

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution says it will investigate the brawl which happened between lawmakers during the parliament session on August 25.

It said that some of the MPs displayed inappropriate behavior, and that the indecent expressions and violence disrupted the parliament’s work.

The video recording of the brawl was sent to the Special Investigations Service pending a probe in order to give a legal assessment to the incident and all participants, the prosecution said.

