President of the National Assembly meets with MP representing Assyrian community in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan had a meeting with the MP, the representative of the Assyrian community in the parliament Zemfira Mirzoeva on August 12.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly, Alen Simonyan got acquainted with the problems of the Assyrian community living in Armenia and urged the MP to be actively involved in representing the interests of the community in the parliament.

Thanking for the invitation to the meeting, Mirzoeva noted that she was delegated to the parliament for making the voice of the community heard.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached to visit the Assyrian community in the near future too, to get acquainted with the problems on the spot and, if necessary, to give them legislative solution.