Azerbaijan hasn’t signed mandate of peacekeepers: Pashinyan calls this an action against peace and stability in Karabakh

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says Azerbaijan has not yet signed the mandate of the peacekeepers.

“Azerbaijan continues applying aggressive rhetoric and actions, at the same time leaving without response all the proposals of the international community aimed at the political and lasting solution of the situation, including the April 13 statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs which called for resuming the negotiations”, Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said Azerbaijan is attempting to disrupt any opportunity for dialogue with all its actions, by discrediting the November 9 and the January 11 statements with its rhetoric and actions.

“Azerbaijan continues the sham trials of Armenian prisoners of war, sentencing them to long years in prison. A special attention should be paid on the fact that almost all POWs who have been convincted recently have been captured after November 9 in the responsibility zones of the peacekeepers. If we combine this fact with the anti-propaganda carried out in Azerbaijan against the peacekeepers and with the fact that Azerbaijan has not yet signed the mandate of the peacekeepers, it’s obvious that this are a series of actions against the peacekeepers, in other words, against the peace and stability in Nagorno Karabakh”, he said.

