Armenian President appoints Ambassadors in Egypt, Turkmenistan, Cuba, Colombia and Bolivia

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issues decrees on July 26, appointing Ambassadors of Armenia to Egypt, Turkmenistan, Cuba, Colombia and Bolivia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Hrachya Poladyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Egypt, Ruben Yeghiazaryan has been appointed Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Ambassador of Armenia to Canada Anahit Harutyunyan will be also the Ambassador of Armenia to Cuba, Ambassador of Armenia to Brazil Arman Hakobyan will be also the Ambassador of Colombia and Bolivia.