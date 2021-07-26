Armenian, Artsakh wines in one place: Tavush to host Wine Days this year

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Tavush Wine Days will be held in Armenia’s Tavush province on September 4, having a potential to become one of the next brightest events of event tourism in Armenia.

Organizer of the event, PR manager at the EventToura Kristine Sargsyan told Armenpress that this event will be held in Tavush for the first time, aimed at boosting wine tourism in Armenia, particularly in rural communities.

“The selection of Tavush province is not connected with the region’s winemaking and wine production. Our main goal is not to reveal the wines of this province, but to create and develop a tourism product which will raise awareness on Tavush with its wonderful nature and monuments, through which we will concentrate the flow of tourists to Yerevan”, she said.

It is planned to hold the event on the first Saturday of every September. This year it will be held on September 4, either in Dilijan or Ijevan.

Armenian and Artsakh winemakers, including the homemade wines of Tavush, will be presented at the event.

The event will also have a cultural section where the museums, art exhibitions of Tavush will be displayed.

Focusing on the tourism opportunities of Tavush, the organizer will attract those Armenian tour companies, information centers, individual-guides which offer any type of tour to Tavush province or provide such information.

The event will also have a section for children. In particular, there will be kids performances at a small stage located in the kids zone.

“Our company’s purpose is to develop and raise awareness on the tourism potential of communities with such events and festivals. In order to achieve this, holding the event only once would not give a result. Therefore, before implementing any program in any region, we take into account the duration. We have targeted Tavush province for upcoming years. For holding the Wine Days annually, we will choose different communities and towns in Tavush province by which we will show the whole potential of the province”, she noted.

Full version of the interview is available in Armenian.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan