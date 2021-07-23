Azerbaijani forces fire nearby Kut, Sotk and Azat villages

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The staff of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia received alarm calls on July 23 that the Azerbaijani armed forces fire nearby Kut, Sotk and Azat Villages of Gegharkunik Province.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Human Rights Defender, the shootings from different caliber weapons started from 17:00 and with some interruptions continue up till now. The shootings were intensive and were directed at the military positions of the Armenian side. Moreover, the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces are located near the village of Kut, about 3 km away and are located in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia specially states that the Azerbaijani shootings have a criminal nature, carried out in a way that is really dangerous for the life, health and other vital rights of the civilian population. They disturb the tranquillity and peaceful life of civilians.

3 Armenian servicemen were injured as a result of Azerbaijani shootings in the area of Kut village.