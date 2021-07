Azerbaijan sentences 13 more Armenian POWs to 6 years in prison

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. A court in Baku has sentenced 13 more Armenian prisoners of war to 6 years in prison under sham charges, the Azerbaijani media report.

The Azerbaijani court completed the sham trial of the following Armenian POWs:

Rafik Karapetyan, Gurgen Goloyan, Hrayr Tadevosyan, Vagharshak Maloyan, Sasun Yeghiazaryan, Arsen Vardanyan, Vahagn Bakhrikyan, Sedrak Soghomonyan, Armen Dilanyan, Manuk Martonyan, Mels Ambardanyan, Andranik Mikayelyan and Felix Grigoryan.

On July 22 the Baku court has sentenced another 13 Armenian POWs to 6 years in prison.

Azerbaijan continues violating the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement on the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, in particular the point relating to the return of prisoners of war.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan