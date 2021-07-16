Armenia appoints new Ambassador to UK

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Varuzhan Nersesyan Ambassador of Armenia to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, the Presidential Office reports.

Varuzhan Nersesyan has been appointed Ambassador to UK for a three-year term (residence in London).

According to the President’s another decree, Varuzhan Nersesyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States.

