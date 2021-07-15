‘Azerbaijan makes statements on “corridor” to prevent opening of regional communications’ - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the 2021 snap parliamentary elections the Civil Contract party has received a mandate of opening a peaceful development era for Armenia and Artsakh, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that this mandate supposes creating favorable atmosphere across Armenia, opening regional communications and establishing regional peace and stability.

“However, after the elections what we have expected has taken place and is taking place, saying that there is high probability that Azerbaijan will do everything to undermine peace in the region and it will do this with a strategy which is also predictable, trying to show that Armenia or Artsakh allegedly oppose peace, demarcation and delimitation processes and will create fake grounds for building an aggressive policy, which we see in the past days”, the caretaker PM said.

He stated that the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group carries out quite a constructive and productive work for unblocking the regional communications, and Azerbaijan’s statements about the so-called “Zangezur corridor” have no connection with the work of this group and the content of the January 11 trilateral statement signed in Moscow.

“Azerbaijan is making statements about corridor in order to distort the activities of the trilateral working group and not allowing the opening of the regional communications because its goal is to continue the policy of the 30-year-old process of the blockade of Armenia, but we will continue the work in the trilateral working group to break the blockade of Armenia and will achieve the opening of regional communications with the support of Russia, our international partners”, Pashinyan said.

He noted that the reality is quite the contrary because it is Azerbaijan that opposes the demarcation and delimitation works because it has brought fake maps, trying to justify the presence of its troops in several parts of Armenia’s sovereign territory. Pashinyan said Armenia will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with all possible means, including with the use of the Armenian-Russian joints troops and the CSTO mechanisms.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan