New police patrol service launches in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The new patrol service of the Armenian police force has started its operation in Yerevan on July 7.

700 trained patrol police officers went to the streets of Yerevan for ensuring public order.

Head of the Patrol Service of the Police Artur Umrshatyan said today is a very responsible day for them because the philosophy and the tasks of the patrol police greatly differ from that of the police external services.

“Both the staff and the executives have a great sense of responsibility. We clearly understand what the public expects from us and what tasks we need to solve both in the short and long-run. The patrol officers will be everywhere and will do everything to ensure public safety. They will tour both by pedestrian groups and by cars, will regulate the traffic in Yerevan at peak hours”, he said.

He highly valued the preparedness level of the patrol police officers, as the programs they have passed in the past five months have been developed in accordance with the international standards.

Artur Umrshatyan informed that this service has been introduced in Yerevan now, but according to the strategy it will expand in different provinces.

The Patrol Police Chief called on citizens to change their attitudes towards the external service of the police, stating that each patrol police officer, who have passed the trainings, clearly knows what tasks he has to solve.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan