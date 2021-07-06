Azerbaijan starts another sham trial against two more Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani authorities, in violation of all norms of international law, are launching another sham trial against two more Armenian prisoners of war Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan.

According to the Azerbaijani media, the investigation of the criminal case field against the Armenian POWs has been completed. They have been charged with Article 276 (espionage) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

The preliminary court hearings are scheduled for July 14.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan