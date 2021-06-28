A temporary accommodation center for asylum seekers being built in Armenia's Abovyan city

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The construction of a temporary accommodation center for asylum seekers started in Abovyan on June 28. ARMENPRESS reports,, the total cost of the program is 1 million 358 thousand Euros, provided by the Governments of the Kingdom of Denmark, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Federal Republic of Germany, and the program is implemented jointly by the International Center for Migration Policy Developmen and Migration Service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia. A 2-storey monolithic building with all the amenities will be built on the land provided by the Abovyan community.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

‘’The project is planned to be completed by the end of 2022, but the builders give hope that it is possible to do it a little earlier, by mid-2022 the building will be ready. The current special accommodation, which is designed to solve the housing problems of asylum seekers, accommodates about 50 people, although it is designed for 45 people. That is, with some difficulty, but we host 50 people. The current construction envisages the construction of a special shelter that will accommodate about 100 asylum seekers, even 120 people in case of certain arrangements’’, head of Migration Service Armen Ghazaryan said, adding that the housing issue of asylum seekers can be solved for the period of at least 7-8 years.

‘’It is not yet expedient to plan such issues for a longer period, given the rapidly changing migration trends’’, he said.