Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry condemns visit of Turkish President to Shushi

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh issued a statement on the occasion of the visit of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Shushi.

''Accompanied by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his family, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his family members' visit to the historic capital of Artsakh, Shoushi, which was destroyed by Turkey and Azerbaijan in 1920 and 2020, is a clear manifestation of gross violation of international law, xenophobia, genocidal and terrorist policy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns such visits to the occupied territories of Artsakh, considering them as a provocation, a clear-cut implementation of expansionist and extremist policy.

Turkey's provocative actions must be condemned by the international community, as such visits, the ideas, statements, agreements reached and glorification of medieval expansionist policy voiced during them are a serious threat to international and regional security, a challenge to the entire civilized humanity, a blow to the reputation of all the organizations and structures, of which Turkey is a member''.