Tourists returning to Armenia: local tour companies register progress in the field

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Tour companies in Armenia are registering progress in the field after the recent war in Artsakh and during the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Representative of Smart Travel Armenia tour company Lusine Barseghyan told Armenpress that the sector is gradually recovering.

“After all these developments we are trying to present Armenia in a new way and attract the attention of foreigners with different and interesting tours. We have two big groups which have already made bookings. They have selected the directions across Armenia. They are in particular excited with the tour to Goris-Tatev monastery-Kndzoresk. These groups will arrive from Russia”, she said.

Diving Club NGO Chairman Tigran Azizbekyan noted that before the war diving was significantly growing in Armenia as it is quite a convenient place for developing that direction.

“Lake Sevan is interesting because it is a diving peak of 2000 meters, so it’s very interesting for each diver”, he said, adding that good visibility and not big waves in the Lake also contribute to having an interesting time.

He noted that already many tourists are interested in diving in Armenia and are making bookings.

Representative of Yeghegnut hotel in Goris town Anush Malintsyan said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the recent war and the current situation in Syunik province, tourists visit the hotel and spend their vacations.

“Currently we have tourists in our hotel, and we also have bookings. This makes us happy a lot. Tourists visit us from Russia, Ukraine, some tourists have recently visited us from France”, she said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan