Azerbaijani forces must pull back from Armenia’s sovereign territory – Macron

PARIS, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is facing a security crisis, and France is determined that peace is established in the region, French President Emmanuel Macron said before the meeting with Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Paris on June 1, Armenpress correspondent reports from the scene. Macron noted that despite that the ceasefire is overall being observed since the 2020 November 9 statement, a lot still needs to be done.

“France is ready to support on this matter, firstly the talk concerns the release of the prisoners of war, as well as other detainees. And the preservation of heritage in Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent territories is also an important issue. Both the Christian and the Muslim heritage must be definitely preserved. As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, it’s the duty of France to do everything so that the sides reach de-escalation and establish dialogue”, the French President said.

He stated that demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be carried out exclusively through dialogue and use of force must be ruled out in all cases. “The Azerbaijani forces must pull back from Armenia’s sovereign territory, and I call for returning to the positions existing as of May 11”, Macron said, adding that France will try to assist in establishment of dialogue.

He noted that France as always stands by Armenia at this difficult situation.

Macron and Pashinyan are going to discuss also the economic cooperation, outlining different directions.

The Armenian caretaker PM has arrived in France on a working visit.

