Nikol Pashinyan does not rule out large-scale clashes between Armenian, Azerbaijani forces if tensions do not ease

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan emphasizes that the situation in some sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is tense and the tensions have the dynamic to increase further, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during the Security Council session.

''The situation is not only extremely tense, but continuously escalates and in most probability, will continue to escalate. During the developments of the recent 15 days the Azerbaijanis that infiltrated into our territory and our servicemen are in a state of mutual penetration. And why has the situation escalated? Not only for the reason that it's already 15 days servicemen from both sides are facing each other, different incidents have occurred and finally, the situation can explode, but also after today's incident there are chances that our Armed Forces will try to take them hostage and they will try to respond and this will continue'', Nikol Pashinyan said.

He added that his assessment is that in case of not solving the situation, large-scale clashes can occur.