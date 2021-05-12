Armenia receives new batch of Sputnik V vaccine

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The second batch consisting of 14000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was brought to Armenia, the health ministry said.

Armenia is using Sputnik V to inoculate under 54 health workers and other at-risk persons, while the AstraZeneca vaccine is available to all adults willing to take it.

Vaccinations are carried out every day in all polyclinics. Mobile vaccination sites have been deployed to public areas, such as the Northern Avenue, the Dalma Garden Mall and Megamall shopping centers in Yerevan, the Vardanants Plaza in Gyumri, the Hayk Plaza in Vanadzor and nearby the Dilijan City Hall.

Foreign nationals are also eligible to get the vaccine.

The vaccination is free of charge.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan