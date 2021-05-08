Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan posthumously bestowed with National Hero of Armenia title

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on posthumously awarding Major-General, Hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan with the Order of Motherland for his exclusive services provided to the creation, development of the Armenian Armed Forces, the protection and security of the Homeland, the Presidential Office said on Facebook.

The Order of Motherland is awarded for exceptional services of nationwide importance rendered to the Republic of Armenia in the spheres of the defense of the state and strengthening of law and order, as well as for creation of significant national values. Person awarded with the Order of Motherland is considered a National Hero of Armenia.

