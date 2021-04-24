‘We will continue efforts for international recognition of Armenian Genocide’ - Cypriot President

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Cyprus will continue the efforts for achieving the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the international community, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Twitter.

“Today is the day of remembrance of the Armenian Genocide victims. We feel pain for their sacrifice. We are firmly attached to our Armenian brothers who live here, in our homeland. We will continue the efforts for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the international community”, the Cypriot President said.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

