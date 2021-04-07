Pashinyan and Putin meet in Moscow

MOSCOW, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin has started in Moscow, the Armenian leader’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on social media.

“The leaders of the two countries will discuss issues of strategic significance on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations, particularly trade-economic ties, energy, security, strategic investments, healthcare. The agenda of the meeting also includes issues which concern the implementation and process of the terms stipulated in the [2020] November 9 trilateral statement, and issues of humanitarian nature,” Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan had said in a statement earlier.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan