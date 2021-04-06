LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 April:

The price of aluminum stood at $2236.50, copper price stood at $8764.00, lead price stood at $1967.50, nickel price stood at $16048.00, tin price stood at $25202.00, zinc price stood at $2781.50, molybdenum price stood at $24582.00, cobalt price stood at $50000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.