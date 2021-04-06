LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-04-21
LONDON, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 April:
The price of aluminum stood at $2236.50, copper price stood at $8764.00, lead price stood at $1967.50, nickel price stood at $16048.00, tin price stood at $25202.00, zinc price stood at $2781.50, molybdenum price stood at $24582.00, cobalt price stood at $50000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:00 North Korea to skip Tokyo Olympics in 2021
- 09:54 Road condition
- 09:50 Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan resigns from ministry of defense position
- 09:08 Export from Armenia to EAEU states, China and US registered growth in Jan-Feb 2021
- 09:00 Armenian healthcare system running short of ICU beds amid increasing number of COVID-19 cases
- 08:56 European Stocks - 05-04-21
- 08:55 US stocks up - 05-04-21
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-04-21
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-04-21
- 08:53 Oil Prices Down - 05-04-21
- 04.05-19:17 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 04.05-18:35 Robert Kocharyan announces his plans to participate in early elections – TASS
- 04.05-18:13 Most humanitarian aid sent to Armenia came from US, China and Spain
- 04.05-17:43 Los Angeles Times Editorial: President Biden, call it by its name: the Armenian genocide
- 04.05-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-04-21
- 04.05-17:27 Asian Stocks - 05-04-21
- 04.05-16:44 President Armen Sarkissian receives Minister of Education Vahram Dumanyan
- 04.05-16:38 Pashinyan, Putin to discuss development of strategic partnership at upcoming Moscow meeting
- 04.05-16:00 Russia records 8,646 new daily COVID-19 cases
- 04.05-15:49 Turkey’s revision of hostile approach towards Armenia could be grounds for considering relations – majority leader says
- 04.05-15:38 Armenian FM, MEP discuss post-war situation
- 04.05-15:21 IDBank offers the most flexible and profitable conditions for mortgage borrowers
- 04.05-14:33 MEP Nathalie Loiseau calls for protection of Armenian churches in Nagorno Karabakh
- 04.05-14:30 Ruling faction head doesn’t rule out amendments to some provisions of Electoral Code before snap polls
- 04.05-14:20 Ucom and National Olympic Committee оf Armenia sign memorandum of understanding
21:49, 03.31.2021
Viewed 3192 times Unprecedented: Armenia National Football Team wins 3 times in a row
14:43, 04.01.2021
Viewed 2364 times Kuwaiti investor to plant 350,000 almond trees in Armenian town
12:15, 03.30.2021
Viewed 2035 times Jerusalem Post: Time for recognition of Armenian Genocide is now, Biden can right a historic wrong – opinion
10:33, 03.30.2021
Viewed 1851 times Kremlin comments on nature of relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan
16:25, 04.03.2021
Viewed 1378 times Aliyev deliberately attaches ethnic, religious elements to Karabakh conflict - warns Stepanakert