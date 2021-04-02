Eco-community with sustainable infrastructure, cost-effective resources to be built in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan visited Abovyan community on April 2 to get acquainted with the projects of constructing a free industrial zone and sustainable community in the sidelines of ‘’Build Armenia’’ program, as well as to discuss cooperation opportunities.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Minister Kerobyan and Director of "Hayprospect" CJSC, "Build Armenia" program coordinator Sevak Artsruni signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Kotayk Governor Mesrop Mesropyan and Abovyan Mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan. The Memorandum is about encouraging the implementation of the "Build Armenia "program and sustainable community building in Armenia.

Vahan Kerobyan noted that according to the Memorandum, the Ministry of Economy is obliged to assist "Hayprospect" CJSC in constructing a huge industrial and residential complex, where numerous businesses and educational facilities will operate. The Minister of Economy assessed the program very progressive and asked Sevak Artsruni to briefly present it.

Sevak Artsruni informed that the program is in the initial stage. Most part of the land has already been acquired, nearly 70 hectares.

‘’It’s expected that the infrastructures of the industrial zone will be ready by the end of the year. By now 6 million USD has been invested. By the end of the year they will increase up to 20-30 million USD. The total program is estimated at up to 1 billion USD’’, he said.

Фото: Мхитара Хачатряна

Sevak Artsruni noted that two months ago their company signed a memorandum with Abovyan Municipality and now a memorandum has been signed with the Ministry of Economy and they are very happy for that, since they greatly highlight the cooperation with the Government and the community.

‘’Naturally, this is a business and there is the logic of pursuing profits, but we also assess this something important also for the country, because our final goal is also about repatriation and we know that we can make our country powerful with the help of 10 million Armenians, if we organize everything correctly’’, Artsruni said.

Sevak Artsruni accompanied the Minister of Economy, Kotayk Governor and Abovyan Mayor to the construction site and presented the ongoing works.

"Hayprospect" CJSC has set a task to give priority to the participants of the war, servicemen with disabilities, as well as to the wives of the soldiers killed during the war during staff hiring. The hiring process will start from May.

"Hayprospect" community will be the first community environmentally and energy sustainable with cost-effective recourses in the region. The residential part of the community will have 10 thousand residents.